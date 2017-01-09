South Africa: Bicycles, Shoes for Ntongande Learners

Pretoria — Learners at Ntongande Secondary School in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, will start the academic year on a high note when they receive bicycles and new shoes on Wednesday.

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi will hand over the bicycles and shoes as part of the nationwide back to school campaign.

"Our intervention is aimed at lightening the burden on learners who have to walk great distances to attend school.

"Our work in education is directed by the National Development Plan (NDP), which envisages the achievement of a high quality school education, with literacy and numeracy at globally competitive standards to provide learners with the opportunity to reach their full potential," Minister Muthambi said.

On Thursday, Minister Muthambi will take the back to school campaign to Mpumalanga, where she will hand over a multimedia centre to the learners and staff at Mbuyani Primary School.