Malawi: Karonga District Hospital Sells Medicine to Patients

Karonga — Clients at Karonga District Hospital (KDH) have expressed concern over the increased tendency by some workers at the facility who are allegedly demanding money before assisting patients with medication.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Friday, one of the clients Walusako Munde said that it is surprising to note that he was recently asked to pay a bill amounted to K 2000 in order for his relative to get medicine, at a when the public hospitals in the country offer free services.

"Apart from my relative, there were many other patients at the hospital who were left unattended because we refused to pay for medication," said Munde who said he later went to a private hospital in order to be assisted.

In a related development, Hospital Advisory Committee (HAC) members for KHD raised the concern to authorities at the hospital, at an interface meeting recently which was organized by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), but they were challenged to bring out evidence.

In his remarks, acting District Health Officer (DHO) for Karonga Lewis Tukula said that his office has been receiving such grievances, but that they are failing to act on the matter due to lack of proof by the complainants.

"It is true that these cases have been reaching us, but there is no way we can act on the matter which has no evidence," said Tukula.

In his remarks, Project Officer for health friendly services at CCJP in Karonga Luwis Nkhata said that his body will investigate the matter.