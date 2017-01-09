Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai reportedly held a number of meetings with some of the African leaders who attended the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's new president Nana Akufo Addo over the weekend.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader was among several top African politicians invited to the ceremony, where President Robert Mugabe was "conspicuous" by his absence.

According to News Day, Tsvangirai pleaded with the leaders to intervene in Zimbabwe's continuously deteriorating political and economic crisis.

His deputy, Nelson Chamisa, who accompanied him, said that the opposition leader briefed the African leaders on the current situation facing Zimbabwe, adding that he also outlined how the rest of the continent could assist the southern African country in entrenching democratic processes.

'African leaders are prepared to work with Zimbabwe'

"The president had a fruitful meeting and engagement in Ghana. He met a number of African leaders and raised key concerns and shared ideas for a better Zimbabwe. The most important aspect is that African leaders are prepared to work with Zimbabwe and help our country regain its status - the torchbearer for economic growth," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Pictures on social media showed Tsvangirai in a meeting with Addo. He also met with Zambian President Edgar Lungu as well as former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

This came amid reports that Tsvangirai was tipped to lead the proposed opposition coalition that will challenge Mugabe and his ruling Zanu-PF party in the forthcoming polls.

According to News24, opposition parties in Zimbabwe were now mulling fielding a single presidential candidate who would challenge the nonagenarian.

Mugabe has already been endorsed by Zanu-PF as its 2018 candidate.

Pictures of MDC-T leaders Tsvangirai and Chamisa at the Ghana inauguration. Tsvangirai also met new Ghana president.