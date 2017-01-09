South Africa: Tourists Help Rescue Six-Year-Old Girl in Plett Drownings

Tourists helped rescue two struggling bathers, one of them a 6-year-old girl, in separate incidents on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

In a statement on Monday, the NSRI said the first incident happened around 16:38 at the Keurbooms River Mouth, near Plettenberg Bay.

Rescuers were alerted to a drowning and when they arrived at the scene they found that a bystander, believed to be a German tourist, had pulled a 6-year-old girl from the water.

"The girl was in a critical condition and we treated her, assisted by paramedics, for non-fatal drowning symptoms," said NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Marc Rodgers.

"Both the daughter and the mother were transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment."

The girl is in serious but stable condition.

Rodgers said the NSRI had not been able to identify the German tourist.

Bystanders commended

In a second incident, a British bystander, Rupert Baird, helped rescue a fellow Brit, Robin Woodhead, at Robberg Beach by pulling him from the water.

Rodgers said Londoner Woodhead, in his 50s, had reportedly been swept out to sea by rip currents.

Another bystander, Dr Charles Niehaus, also stepped in to work with Bitou municipal lifeguards and NSRI medics.

Rodgers said Woodhead was stabilised and placed onto a stretcher which was then transported off the beach by a NSRI 4x4 rescue vehicle.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance where he was kept overnight for observation and is in a serious but stable condition.

"NSRI commend all bystanders and emergency services involved in the incidents in Plettenberg Bay," Rodgers said.

