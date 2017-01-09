Kenya: No Voter's Card, No Alcohol for Murang'a Residents

Murang'a residents who do not have a voter's card will not be allowed to enjoy their favourite alcoholic drinks in the county from next week, bar and hotel owners have said.

James Waweru, the chairman of the business owners' association, said they want to be active participants during the voter registration process slated to begin this month.

Mr Waweru said they will be demanding to see a voter's card from anybody entering their premises, adding that no one will be allowed to drink without showing they are registered voters.

"Just like you cannot drive without a driving licence, then you cannot drink without a voter's card, hakuna starehe bila kura (no entertainment without a voter's card)," he said

'In other years, we conclude our licencing in March, but this time round we shall conclude by this week to give our members ample time and avoid a last-minute rush to get licences but rather be busy mobilising people in their areas and premises to register as voters," he added

Speaking in Murang'a town, Mr Waweru, flanked by association members, said they cannot do it alone and called upon other business owners such as matatu and boda boda operators to follow suit so that all eligible voters are registered.

He said they will fund the initiative by themselves and that they had already ordered over one million posters to be displayed on every table and at strategic places in their premises urging locals to register as voters from January 15.

"In all our premises in the eight sub-counties, our over 2,000 members have agreed to partner free of charge as we support the voter registration process for the 2017 General Election," he said.

Mr Waweru remarked that they will also partner with East Africa Breweries to start sporting activities in the county to sensitise youths, saying the exercise will not be in bars alone.

:We will ensure Murang'a County leads in voter registration," he said

Some residents have welcomed the move, saying it was commendable that bar owners have decided to put country before profit.