Kenya: Return to Work or Face the Sack, Governors Tell Striking Doctors

Governors have told doctors to return to work by Wednesday or face disciplinary action.

The Council of Governors (CoG) said doctors who defy the directive will get letters to show cause why they should not be terminated.

They have one week to respond, failing which they will be sacked.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with officials from the Health ministry on Monday over the strike, the governors urged the doctors to reconsider their position as the national and county governments had given them a "reasonable offer."

CoG chairman and Meru Governor Peter Munya said county governments will advertise the positions of doctors who are dismissed.

Mr Munya said 700 medical students who graduated recently and were to be posted by the national government will now have to wait for counties to advertise available jobs.

The governors also said not all doctors were on strike.

They cited Marsabit, Bomet, Nakuru, Lamu, Garissa and Tana River as counties where most doctors are still working.