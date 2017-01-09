South Africa: Alleged Murder Suspect Swiftly Arrested

press release

On Friday evening, 6 January 2017, a 24-year-old man stabbed three people during a bar brawl in the Ladysmith CBD. One of the three was fatally stabbed at the Plaza Centre and was declared dead on the scene. The others were taken for medical treatment. Ladysmith Visible policing members responded swiftly after they have obtained valuable information about the whereabouts of the alleged suspect.

He was arrested in the Ladysmith CBD area and was found in possession of the blood stained knife that was used during the commission of the crime. He faces a charge of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm as well carrying a dangerous weapon. He is due to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrates Court today. The deceased has not yet been identified.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their swift action that resulted in the arrest of the suspect, minutes after the commission of a crime.