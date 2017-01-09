9 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Traditional Healer Arrested for Alleged Rape

The 43-year-old Traditional Healer; Phaladi Mahlaba of Ga-Marishane Village appeared before Nebo Magistrate's Court today, 09 January 2017 and he was remanded in custody with no bail until 16 January 2017 for formal bail application.

It is alleged that on the 2017-01-06 in the afternoon, a 16-year-old girl went to this Traditional healer's home for a Traditional medical consultation at Ga-Marishane Village.

As part of the consultation by the said healer, she was given an alleged traditional medication to drink and subsequently she became dizzy and the suspect took her to a room where he raped her.

The Traditional healer who is well known in the village has since disappeared immediately after the incident. A manhunt was launched by police and the suspect was arrested on Sunday 08 January 2017.

Members of the community especially parents, are advised not to allow their children to consult these type of sessions alone to prevent and avoid similar incidents.

Police investigations are still continuing.

