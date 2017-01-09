South Africa: North West Legislature Holds Oversight Meeting With Bojanala District Municipalities, 10 Jan

press release

North West Legislature Committee on Local Government calls municipalities under Bojanala District to account on their annual report 2014/15 and current status quo

On Tuesday, 10 January 2017, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Local Government and Human Settlement will hold an oversight meeting with municipalities under Bojanala District municipality over Annual Report 2014/15 and their current state of affairs in Legislature Committee Room 2 at 9h00.

The Committee will interact with Moretele; Moretele; Madibeng and Moses Kotane and Rustenburg Local Municipalities over matters pertaining to Back to Back principles in line with the following; Putting People First; governance; delivery of services; sound financial management; institutional capacity; bulk infrastructure; corruption; and successes and challenges.

The meeting will be attended by the Executive Mayors, Members of the Municipal Councils, Municipal Managers including senior management of the municipalities and the Office of the Auditor General.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature