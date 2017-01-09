South Africa: Correctional Services Congratulates Offenders Who Wrote 2016 Matric Exams

press release

Acting Regional Commissioner Mbambo congratulates the 39 class of 2016 offenders who sat for matric examinations

The Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West (LMN) Correctional Services Acting Regional Commissioner Phiko Mbambo, has congratulated the 39 offenders who wrote their 2016 matriculation examinations.

Acting Regional Commissioner said: "Offenders who take education seriously hold a key to a better future upon their release. The results for the region are impressive and the credit goes to all our educators, learners, managers and staff members that played a role. We must keep up the good work and strive for 100% Bachelors in this current academic year"'.

The Acting Regional Commissioner also commended the steady improvement in the numbers of deserving youth in correctional centers who are utilising education opportunities provided to them.

The Department of Correctional Services LMN region examination centres include Barberton Youth and Barberton Maximum in Mpumalanga, as well as Kutama Senthumule in Thohoyandou Management Area. The acting Regional Commissioner congratulates Barberton Area Commissioner and staff for putting the region on the map.

The matric results for LMN Region is as follows:

1. We have two full time school that presented Matric in 2016, namely Umlalati (Barberton Town Centre) and Vuselela (Barberton Maximum).

2. Umlalati had 6 candidates, all 6 wrote and passed, achieving 100%. They produced 2 Bachelors, 3 Diplomas and 1 higher Certificate

3. Vuselela had 17 candidates. 13 passed and 4 failed which resulted in 76.47%. They produced 7 Bachelors, 4 Diplomas and 2 Higher Certificates.

The summary for the Matric results for the Region is as follows:

Out of 23 candidates, 19 passed which amounts to 82.06%.

Kutama Senthumule Correctional Centre:

Results are as follows:

16 candidates wrote, 10 passed, which is 62.05%.

They produced 10 Bachelors, 3 Diplomas and 1 Higher Certificate.

Correctional Services has placed education and training at the centre of its rehabilitation, aimed at eliminating illiteracy, under qualifications and the absence of critical technical skills and competencies required for employment or self -employment.

The education intervention programmes were strengthened by the introduction of a compulsory education policy in 2012, targeting youth up to the age of 25. Correctional Services introduced a compulsory education policy to push offenders to join education programmes. One of the challenges identified include the fact that 35,000 offenders do not even have a grade nine qualification while over 5,000 were absolutely illiterate - unable to read, write or count.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services