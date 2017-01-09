South Africa: Robben Island Ferry Rescues Three Fishermen

Three fishermen were rescued by a Robben Island ferry on Sunday afternoon when their fishing ski-boat capsized near the iconic island, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

On Monday, Pat van Eyssen, the NSRI's Table Bay duty coxswain, said it appeared that, while the men were fishing at the entrance of Murry's Place Harbour, their boat had filled with water, listed and then capsized.

A Robben Island ferry, believed to be the Princess Sky, was in the vicinity and was used to rescue the trio and take them back to the harbour at Robben Island.

It was also used to tow their boat into that harbour.

On Monday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said there were possibly tourists on the ferry at the time, but he was not sure.

He said the ferry would not have had to deviate from its course to help the struggling fishermen, as their vessel had capsized along its route.

Boat recovery

The three fishermen planned to catch a ride back to the mainland with the Princess Sky and then retrieve their boat at a later stage.

But the NSRI, which heard about the incident through the Transnet National Ports Authority, made contact with the skipper and offered them assistance with recovering their boat immediately.

The skipper agreed and the men waited on Robben Island until the NSRI crew members picked them up and headed to their capsized boat.

"Upon arriving on the scene, we righted the casualty boat and towed it to the Oceana Power Boat Club," Van Eyssen said.

"Once their boat was recovered and they were safe on mainland, they required no further assistance."

