9 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Traditional Healer Accused of Raping Teen Has Previous Convictions

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

A Limpopo traditional healer accused of raping a teen girl in Ga-Marishane village at the weekend has two previous convictions, it emerged in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The healer, 43, made a brief appearance in the court.

His name may not be published before he has pleaded.

During proceedings on Monday, his lawyer Hendrick Ledwaba said his client had been previously convicted in two other cases, one involving an assault and another relating stock theft.

But the prosecution believed he may have also been implicated in a rape case.

They, therefore, asked that the case be postponed to next Monday to allow the investigating officer time to create a proper profile based on the healer's criminal record.

In the case before the court, he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl who visited his home on Friday for a traditional medical consultation.

More on This

She was allegedly given traditional medicine to drink, which made her feel dizzy, before she was raped in a room.

Photographs

The traditional healer was arrested on Saturday.

When he appeared in court on Monday, he covered his face to prevent journalists from taking photographs of him.

A presiding officer in the courtroom, Aulander Mahundla, told him that the court could not proceed with an accused's face covered.

She said he had a right to hide his face, but not in a courtroom.

Ledwaba told the court that his client was not comfortable with the media there.

"My client does not want to be [photographed]," he said.

However, it was then argued that it was in the public's interest for journalists to photograph the accused.

Focus then turned to his criminal record.

The matter was postponed to next Monday.

Source: News24

More on This

Traditional Healer Arrested for Alleged Rape

The 43-year-old Traditional Healer; Phaladi Mahlaba of Ga-Marishane Village appeared before Nebo Magistrate's Court… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.