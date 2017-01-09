South Africa: Traditional Healer Accused of Raping Teen Has Previous Convictions

A Limpopo traditional healer accused of raping a teen girl in Ga-Marishane village at the weekend has two previous convictions, it emerged in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The healer, 43, made a brief appearance in the court.

His name may not be published before he has pleaded.

During proceedings on Monday, his lawyer Hendrick Ledwaba said his client had been previously convicted in two other cases, one involving an assault and another relating stock theft.

But the prosecution believed he may have also been implicated in a rape case.

They, therefore, asked that the case be postponed to next Monday to allow the investigating officer time to create a proper profile based on the healer's criminal record.

In the case before the court, he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl who visited his home on Friday for a traditional medical consultation.

She was allegedly given traditional medicine to drink, which made her feel dizzy, before she was raped in a room.

Photographs

The traditional healer was arrested on Saturday.

When he appeared in court on Monday, he covered his face to prevent journalists from taking photographs of him.

A presiding officer in the courtroom, Aulander Mahundla, told him that the court could not proceed with an accused's face covered.

She said he had a right to hide his face, but not in a courtroom.

Ledwaba told the court that his client was not comfortable with the media there.

"My client does not want to be [photographed]," he said.

However, it was then argued that it was in the public's interest for journalists to photograph the accused.

Focus then turned to his criminal record.

The matter was postponed to next Monday.

