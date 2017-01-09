Mozambique: Murdered Policeman Had Been Suspended

Maputo — The policeman murdered in central Maputo on Thursday night had been suspended from the police force, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet “Mediafax”.

The policeman, named as Momed Ibraimo, had worked in the search department of the Criminal Investigation Police (PIC). He was suspended about three weeks ago after an alleged attempt to extort money from a group of criminals, followed by the firing of shots for no good reason, in the Maputo neighbourhood of Ferroviario.

According to the anonymous sources cited by “Mediafax”, Ibraimo had a reputation for extortion and the unjustified use of his gun.

On Thursday night, he went to the Matchedje Club on 24th July Avenue, in central Maputo, a place he habitually frequented. Shortly after midnight he left the club in the company of several other people - but once in the street he came under fire at point-blank range, and died instantly. Stray bullets hit two people who were still inside the club.

Sine Ibraimo was a moslem, his funeral took place later on Friday morning. An official police spokesperson said the case was still being investigated.

Also on Friday a man named Ramiro Chilaule who, according to his family, was also a PIC officer, was shot dead in broad daylight on the Maputo Ring Road, in the Chiango neighbourhood.

A Maputo police spokesperson, Paulo Nazare, said that Chilaule was a civilian who passed himself off as a police officer for criminal purposes. He suspected that his assassination was a settling of scores among criminals.

However, Chilaule's family said he was a bona fide police officer, and had worked in the police for the past ten years

Nazar Muanamane, the chairperson of the Mozambican Police Association, confirmed to the independent television station STV that Chilaule was known to the Association as a member of the police force.