Cameroon: National Assembly Meritorious MPs, Staff Rewarded

This was one of the major highlights of the New Year wishes ceremony to House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril on January 6, 2017.

The Banquet Hall of the National Assembly was on January 6, 2017 in a festive mood as Members of the House and staff gathered to say "Happy New Year" to the Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril. The New Year wishes ceremony was beyond mere handshakes that usually characterise the event as some Members of the National Assembly and staff who have distinguished themselves were rewarded with various State honours and labour medals.

In an address that preceded the decorations and handshakes, the Secretary General of the National Assembly, Victor Yene Ossomba, reviewed the just-ended year stating emphatically that the House recorded a positive balance sheet. He said the National Assembly was in the course of 2016 on the offensive as far as parliamentary diplomacy was concern both nationally and internationally. He cited amongst several audiences granted by the Speaker, the visit of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia MPs to Cameroon's National Assembly. The Secretary General also highlighted the significant leadership roles of Cameroonian MPs in international bodies citing particularly the recent election of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka as the Vice Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in London.

The National Assembly scribe also stated that the House examined and adopted 17 bills in 2016 prominent amongst them the Bill relating to the Penal Code, the one authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Mining Code and the 2017 Finance Law amongst others. Though the objectives for 2017 were not stated, the Secretary General posited that the House is poised to improve as he took the engagement to ensure a more positive balance sheet in 2017.

Apart from the decoration of some four MPs and the Speaker's Director of Cabinet and some personnel, some four retirees were also recognised and handed attestation of service while five other support staff were also recognised for their meritorious services. One of the laureates, Hon. Francis Enwe expressed joy and determination to continue working harder because the recognition is a sign of motivation.