Egypt: At Least 21 Injured in North Sinai Checkpoint Attack - Agency

Cairo — At least eight people were killed, 21 people were injured in an attack on a checkpoint in north Sinai on Monday, reported state-run MENA news agency.

MENA reported that 10 civilians were among the injured in the attack that took place in the early hours of Monday.

The state-run agency added that eight policemen and one civilian were killed in the attack, but didn't clarify whether the civilian's body was of the attacker.

Reuters however reported that police forces found the body of one of the attackers driving the vehicle that exploded.

A security source has previously revealed that a bomb was planted in a stolen street cleaning car that targeted the checkpoint early in the morning. The security source added that an armored vehicle was destroyed in the attack.

Reuters reported that attackers fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at the checkpoint after the explosion.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in al-Arish city.

In November, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint in northern Sinai Peninsula that killed 12 soldiers.

Following the ouster of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officer, as well as high-ranking judges.