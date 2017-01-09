9 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Death Toll in Sinai Attack Rises to 8 Eight gyptian Policemen

Cairo — The death toll from an attack on a checkpoint in north Sinai on Monday has climbed to 8 policemen, security source said.

There were at least 10 injured, including three civilian passersby, security sources told Aswat Masriya.

A bomb was planted in a stolen street cleaning car that targeted the checkpoint early in the morning. The security source added that an armored vehicle was destroyed in the attack.

Reuters reported that attackers fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at the checkpoint after the explosion.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in al-Arish city.

In November, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint in northern Sinai Peninsula that killed 12 soldiers.

Following the ouster of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officer, as well as high-ranking judges.

