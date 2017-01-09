Cameroon: Kupe-Muanenguba - Schools Expected to Re-open Unperturbed

The education community is ready to continue with normal classes in the second term as was the case in the first term despite the teachers' strike action.

Members of the elite, education community, administrative and traditional authorities of the Kupe-Muanenguba Division of the South West Region are determined to ensure that the second term of the 2016/2017 academic year kicks off effectively, today, January 9, 2017 and moves on hitch-free as was the case with the first term despite the crippling strike action called by the teachers' trade unions in the North West and South West Regions. The commitment was reaffirmed during a preparatory meeting at the Bangem Women's Empowerment Centre on January 7, 2017.

All speakers during the meeting acknowledged problems in the English sub system of education but trusted in the government-initiated dialogue and the determination of President Paul Biya to have the problems solved through frank dialogue. Forestry and Wildlife Minister, Ngole Philip Ngwese, accompanied by the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of Finance in charge of the Budget, Elung Paul Che, all sons of the Division enlightened the education stakeholders on measures already taken by government to address the grievances raised by Anglophone teachers' trade unions. He said many people have been released as requested by the leaders, CAP, Probatoire and Baccalaureat suspended in Anglophone technical schools and Anglophone technical education aligned to the English sub system, transfer of Francophone teachers from schools of the English sub-system scheduled to begin as from the second term of the current school year, additional subsidy of FCFA 2 billion to the amount initially earmarked in the 2017 budget for lay private and confessional schools, among others.

The Kupe-Muanenguba Senior Divisional Officer, Hadison Quetong assured the education stakeholders of all practical measures taken to ensure perfect security. Members of the education community such as Dr/Mrs Ngome Felicia, Divisional Delegate for Basic Education, some head teachers of primary schools and principals of secondary schools talked of their readiness for effective take off of the second term. The President of the Kupe-Muanenguba Chiefs' Conference, Chief Ekwoge Joseph presented their effective schools re-opening plans with assurance of the traditional hitch-free success.

« L'éducation des enfants est un droit »

Philip Ngole Ngwese, ministre des Forêts et de la Faune, élite.

« Nous avons passé à tous les acteurs le message selon lequel la paix, l'unité et l'intégrité du territoire n'ont pas de prix. Le Cameroun est un pays uni et diversifié, il doit le rester. De même, nous n'avons pas le droit de compromettre l'éducation de nos enfants qui est d'ailleurs un droit. Nous avons demandé à la communauté éducative de tout faire pour que le second trimestre de l'année scolaire 2016-2017 démarre effectivement le 9 janvier ».

"I Have No Fear"

Dr/Mrs Ngome Felicia, Divisional Delegate of Basic Education for Kupe-Muanenguba.

"The first term went on smoothly. Pupils and teachers were in school and we finished the term well. Schools went on smoothly up to the end of the first term. Personally, I have no fear for the effective take off of the second term because necessary measures have been taken. We had a meeting with the Regional Delegate of Basic Education who emphasized the fact that we should not sacrifice the future of children even if there are problems. I have held meetings with Inspectors of Basic Education."

and Hugues Marcel TCHOUA