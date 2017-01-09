Ghana: Akuffo-Addo to Open 2nd Edition of Business Strategy & Innovation Confab

West Cape, an internet technology and business development firm that uses an unmatched combination of market data and technological tools to build and grow the business of its clients has secured partnerships with two of Africa's leading business information providers to organize the second edition of the Business Strategy and Innovation Conference in Accra. The partners include Business Day based in Ghana and Financial Afrik based in Morocco and Senegal.

Business Day Ghana is a leading and trusted source of business news to the business community, policy makers, investors and international community.

Financial Afrik is the most authoritative financial publication in Francophone Africa providing timely information to bankers, business leaders, senior government officials and the International Community.

Business Day Ghana and Financial Afrik will help in marketing and mobilizing participations for the mega Conference in Anglophone and Francophone Africa respectively.

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana is expected to grace the event as Special Guest Speaker. He will deliver a speech on the topic "Why sound policy matters in building a competitive tech-enabled economy in Ghana and beyond". The Conference will also receive support from the Government of Togo.

The Business Strategy and Innovation Conference is the Foremost Gathering on Innovations, Strategies and Business Growth in Africa. Launched in June 2016, the Conference brings together over 500 business strategists, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and policy makers to discuss the next big business strategies, technological innovations and policy ideas that will affect African businesses - negatively and positively. The Business Strategy and Innovation Conference covers a wide range of sectors, trades and industries including Banking, Non-Banking, Education, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Media, Technology, Entertainment and Oil and Gas.

The 2017 one, which is the second edition is planned to come off from 28-29 June 2017, at Mensvic Grand Hotel, Accra-Ghana under the theme "Re-positioning Africa in the face of global uncertainty".

The Conference is complemented with The Strategy Awards. Up to 10 African businesses will receive the awards in 10 different categories which include Best Business Strategy of the year, Best Customer Acquisition Strategy of the year, Best Technology Innovation of the Year, Most Competitive African Media of the year, Most Competitive African SME of the year, West African Business of the Year, East African Business of the Year, Southern African Business of the year, Best Financial Product of the year and Best African Startup of the year.

For more information on the event, kindly visit http://westcapestrategy.com/bsc.