Liberia: Murderer Gets Life Imprisonment

Criminal Court "A" last Friday sentenced defendant Dominic Bility to life imprisonment for stabling a man identified as Franklin Tarlue on his neck with a knife because of electricity business.

The accident took place on March 3, 2016, in Johansson community, WestPoint Township.

In his ruling, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie said defendant Bility is adjudged guilty of the crime of Murder "and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment; the Clerk of this is hereby ordered to communicate with the Monrovia Center Prison authorities in order that they execute this order."

Judge Willie said "the killing of the deceased by the defendant was premeditated with malice aforethought and was purposeful, willful and knowingly, hence the crime of murder will lie against the defendant.'.

According to the judge, during investigation with the police, the defendant confessed to the crime and subsequently confessed and apologized during trial and asked for forgiveness, something that made the defense counsel to plead with the Court to exercise justice with mercy, considering the confession of the defendant and the report of the probation office.

But Judge Willie said "this court cannot exercise justice with mercy in this case, in view of the fact that, the report of the probation office on the defendant showed that in both of the communities (Gbarnga and the Johansson) where the defendant resided, where he resided, his behaviors in those communities were unbecoming.

Additionally, Judge Willie said, report from the probation office also averred that community members interviewed suggested that the defendant has had prior criminal record.

It can be recalled that when the defendant took the stand, he said he and the deceased had been friends for a very long time but their confusion started when the electricity at their residence went off and he (defendant) brought someone to fix it.

He said it was this point that the deceased accused him of engaging in criminal act because he has no right to tamper with the meter.

According to him, the accusation by his friend led to serious confusion between them which degenerated into a fist fight.

He explained that the deceased took a hammer and began knocking on his door which made him vexed and he came outside with and stabbed him.

Following the incident, the defendant said he reported himself to the police.

Defendant Bility said he regretted the incident as he did not mean to do kill his friend. He later asked God, the Court and family members of the deceased to forgive him.