Liberia: Saytumah's Released On U.S.$125,000 Bond

The Criminal Court "C" last Friday released on bail former Minister of State for Finance , Economic and Legal Affairs, now Senator of Bomi County, Morris Saytumah, after filing US$125,000 Criminal appearance bond.

The bond, secured through Omega insurance Company, prevented Senator Saytumah from going to jail, having been indicted by the Liberian government for his alleged involvement in the Sable Mining bribery scandal.

Defendant Saytumah is expected to appear before the Criminal Court 'C' at a later date to answer to the charges of Economic Sabotage, Bribery, Criminal Solicitation and Criminal Facilitation for his alleged role in the bribery scandal.

The Bomi County Senator was recently indicted by the Liberian government along with former Lands, Mines and Energy Minister, Dr. Eugene Shannon, Mr. E. C. B. Jones, former Deputy Minister for Operations at the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy and others for allegedly manipulating changes in the Public Procurement law in favor of Sable Mining, a British Mining Company.

According to the indictment, while he was no longer Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy, Dr. Shannon lobbied with and made Mr. Morris Saytumah, who also was no longer Minister of State for Finance, Economic and Legal Affairs, to write a letter on April 6, 2011, and have it back dated to April 2008 and allegedly received US$5,000 from Sable Mining for his role in the scandal.

Others indicted include Willie Belleh, former PPCC Chairman; Cllr. Varney Sherman, Alex Tyler, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Richard Tolbert, former National Investment Commission Chairman and E. C. B. Jones.