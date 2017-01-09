Liberia: Aspirant Against Trucking of Voters

Montserrado County District #9 aspirant Atty. Miller Catakaw has called on residents of the district not to allow themselves to be trucked politicians during the 2017 legislative and presidential elections.

The aspirant said the trucking of voters from one area to another has been a serious problem in Liberia, which must not be allowed during the pending elections.

Atty. Catakaw encouraged the residents to make use of the upcoming voter registration process by registering.

Speaking last Friday during the dedication of the Wroto Town Market which was constructed by him, Atty. Catakaw also criticized what he terms 'bad leadership' in the district.

"We see the need for our people to sleep under current; we see the need to improve the living condition of our people; for too long, they have suffered from the hands of bad leadership," he said.

Aspirant Catakaw said the problem of the district over the years has been bad leadership thus making the district to be lagging behind relative to development and improvement in the lives of the people.

"For me, I see leadership as a service, humanity, something that brings peace and every good leader should be able to inspire their people," he stated.

For her part, the Superintendent of Wroto Town Market Superintendent Madam Victoria Sole expressed delights over the dedication of the newly constructed market, saying it was the first time in the history of the district for an aspirant to undertake such a project.

"We the women of this Community are very much happy today to receive this modern market edifice; the aspirant has proven himself beyond every reasonable doubt that he can adequately deliver this district from the hands of people that we once trusted," she added.