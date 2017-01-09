Liberia's Peace Still Fragile

The Catholic Justice and Peace Commission (JPC) in partnership with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) last Friday released what it calls 'state of peace, reconciliation and conflict in Liberia' report.

JPC acting Director Pilate Johnson said the study was commissioned last year to understand the state of peace, reconciliation and conflict in Liberia with regards to the imminent pull out of UNMIL and the pending legislative and presidential elections in response to deep concern over the slow pace of post-war recovery in Liberia and the growing risk of renewed conflict.

According to Johnson, the study reveals that Liberians still believes despite the13 years of uninterrupted peace, the peace is still fragile and volatile as issues that led to war have not been adequately addressed.

He said Liberians perceived the current peace as primarily negative.

They said although the horrors of war and extreme violence are in the past, the positive attributes of peace, social harmony, mutually beneficial inter-ethnic co-existence, trust in institutions, and productive citizen-state relations are still not present.

The JPC boss said respondents were evenly split on whether Liberia is at risk of descending into large-scale violent conflict.

However, he said the respondents highlighted that powerful risk factors for renewed violence still persist including public sector corruption, disputes over land ownership and high rate of youth unemployment.

Johnson further said Liberians also believe that curbing corruption in public services, resolving divisive land disputes, furthering employment of young people and conducting free and fair general elections in 2017 are the necessary next steps for advancing positive peace.

"Liberians strongly acknowledge that strengthening inter-communal relations and fostering meaningful reconciliation are crucial for the country to overcome the deep division from the enduring distrust, hurt and hatred sown by the civil war. The vast majority of Liberians believe that the main perpetrators of violence of war escaped punishment and that the victims of violence were denied justice," the report said.

The report further said more than 80 percent of respondents felt that people who suffered grave injury during the war did not receive justice through the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The report said half of the respondents believed that the post-war reconciliation failed to achieve its objectives.

"For the list of potential actors that can instigate violence, 71.8 percent of respondents put political leaders' first and unemployed youth second with 58.2 percent.