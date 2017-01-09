Liberia: U.S.$19K Modern Market Erected in Wroto Town

Montserrado County District #9 now has something to be proud of after a US$19,800 market building was constructed and subsequently turned over to the market leadership of the district.

The market was erected by Representative aspirant of District #9 Atty. Miller B. Catakaw, a prominent citizen in the district.

Dedicating the building on December 30, Atty. Catakaw joyously told the gathering that for too long he has seen the marketers experience difficulty selling their produce during the rainy and dry seasons.

He said it was time for them to leave the sun and rain for a modern market building.

"For years you people have suffered selling on rainy and sunny days. You will no more experience those unfavorable conditions," declared Atty. Catakaw, to a huge applause from the crowd.

"This is the beginning of my development initiatives in the district and I am going to ensure that other communities in the district enjoy similar facilities," he promised.

Besides the market, Catakaw has undertaken several other development projects including the construction of an elementary school building, several bridges and toilets in District #9.

Responding, Victoria Solee, superintendent of the market, lauded Atty. Catakaw for the new market building.

"Since the establishment of this market in 1975, this is the first time for us to own a market building, "Madam Solee disclosed.

"What you have done for us today we cannot pay you back; it is only our Almighty God that knows our heart who will reward you for taking us from under the sun and the rain, from which many of us have suffered serious sickness."

Solee called on marketers to 'open their eyes' in the coming 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

"If you do not have eyes or ears it is time for you to have them. It is time for you to put people into office that are concerned about your wellbeing," Solee said, and encouraged her market members to vote wisely.

"It is time for us to vote wisely, it is time for you to explain to your children about what you have witnessed here today," she added.

The dedication ceremony was graced by many community residents most of whom were seeing a new market building in their community for the first time.