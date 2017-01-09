Liberia: Ellen Lauds Outgoing Swedish Ambassador Lena Nordström

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lauded outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Liberia Lena Nordström for the many accomplishments during her tenure, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, gender, economic cooperation, security, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the release, President Sirleaf also named Liberia's accession to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the strengthening of ties between both countries, among others, as Nordström's accomplishments, adding, "You have done so much Madam Ambassador, we want to thank you."

The President made the comments when she received in audience Ambassador Lena Nordström during a courtesy call at her Foreign Ministry office on Thursday, January 5 in Monrovia. Ambassador Nordström was accompanied by Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara.

President Sirleaf praised the tremendous contributions of Ambassador Nordström and her government's role in Liberia's recovery efforts through its development agency with support to projects on women's empowerment, Liberia's de-concentration and decentralization programs, and assistance to the agriculture sector and feeder road rehabilitation in some parts of the country. She praised the departing Swedish Envoy for her immense contributions to the sustenance of peace and stability.

The President expressed the hope that Sweden's support and partnership with Liberia will continue.

Ambassador Nordström expressed gratitude to have worked in Liberia, especially serving in a country that elected the first female African President, which she said was worth commending. She said during her 15 months mission in

Liberia, she experienced a pleasant working relationship with the government, which has grown stronger.

Before her appointment to Liberia in September 2015, Lena Nordström served as Ambassador to Zambia. She served as Swedish Ambassador to Colombia with concurrent accreditation to Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.

She has departed the country to take up her next assignment.