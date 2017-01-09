Liberia: Govt Criticized for Not Protecting Cultural Values

A local pro-culture organization has asserted that the lack of interest and national effort to promote and incorporate traditional medicine and cultural values in our society has undermined the important role traditional value has got to offer in our society.

The group blames the government for prioritizing foreign medicine and values over traditional medicine and culture values.

In a release issued under the signature of Jerome M.W. Vanjahkollie, chairman of the organizing Committee of Pro-culture Liberia, the group observed that the lack of interest and national effort to promote and incorporate traditional medicine in the country's national health delivery system does not only prove our insensitivity but undermine our God's given strength.

Pro-culture Liberia noted that this attitude has got the tendency to drive traditional Liberian herbalists out of business and out of the formal health sector completely.

"We know that traditional medicine has a long history and has helped other countries like India, China and others to advance their health system. On the contrary, Liberian health authority and practitioners are seriously opposed to herbal treatment. One can clearly see that there is no traditional health referral arrangement in our system," the group stated in the release.

The group observed that the growing cultural insensitivity currently demonstrated by some citizens and national leaders, makes difficult to promote and speak anything positive about the culture of Liberia.

This trend, Pro-culture Liberia believes, has narrowed the chances of developing and advancing traditional science and its technological sector.

The group also observed that since the emergence of the government of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, there has been so much effort directed at abolishing and restricting the advancement of traditional Poro and Sandi school systems in Liberia.

Pro-culture Liberia pointed out the destruction of very important cultural/traditional shrines, memorial places and monuments across the country. They cited the abolition of the famous Kendejah Culture Center along the (RIA) in favor of a private business (RLJ Hotel) without public and traditional consultation.

The group said the destruction of and disrespect for ancestors' grave sites or protected areas also matter, adding the national cemetery (Palm Grove Cemetery) on Center Street is now being demolished on grounds that said facility is used by criminals.

Continuing, Pro-culture Liberia also disclosed the destruction of graves of former leaders, including President Edwin James Barclay and his wife, is a clear indication of the lack of interest by the Liberian government.

"Does it not occur to those making the decisions that grave site of the former leader is a sacred shrine that must be protected? The group asked.

Therefore, Pro-culture Liberia called on the government and well-meaning Liberians to promote and protect the positive nature of Liberian culture and values.