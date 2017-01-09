Liberia: Legislators Commend China for Modernization of Capitol Building

Monrovia — The Capitol Building being the official seat of the National Legislature was constructed and dedicated in 1956 when Richard Henries served as Speaker while Edwin Morgan was President Pro-Tempore of the Senate.

It is 61 years since the famous Building was dedicated, now its current leadership sees Vice President Joseph Boakai as President of the Senate, Emmanuel Nuquay Speaker of the House of Representatives and Armah Jallah, Pro-Tempore of the Senate.

These leaders say they have worked in one effort to attract support from the Peoples Republic of China to construct a modern annex to the building.

This will give the 1956 edifice a modern architectural look.

The Project, according to Senator Conmany Wesseh who chairs the Legislature Modernization Committee, is a US$23 million project which is expected to be implemented in 19 months.

The construction begun October 2016 and is expected to end April 2018 according to, Mr. Sidney Devine project engineer revealed.

Mr. Devine is the Project Engineer of the Ministry of Public Works; he made the disclosure during the Joint Leadership tour of the Legislature on the ongoing renovation and construction at the Capitol Building.

As part of the tour they also visited ongoing renovation works of the capitol building valued at US$ 600,000 which has been projected in the national budget.

Devine said the new annex will have three hundred rooms (offices) and there will be adjustment for the relocation of the two chambers.

Added Senator Wesseh: "When this building was constructed the Ministry of Public works was present and that is why we have the presence of the General Service Agency and the Public Works Ministry," Senator Wesseh said.

During the tour on Thursday, January 5, House Speaker Nuquay also said the project is been made possible through proper coordination between the two branches of government (Legislature& Executive).

Like Nuquay, Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah and vice President Boakia boasted of coordination and commended the Chinese government for the gesture.

The project is being implemented by Chinese Company, Jiangsu Jiangsu Construction Company.

Other members of the Joint Leadership include, River Gee Senator Conmany Wesseh - Chairman of the Joint Legislative Modernization Committee (JLMC); Montserrado County District #16 Representative Edward Forh, Co-chairman of the JLMC, and Montserrado County District #1 Representative Josephine George Francis who is Chairman on the House Executive Committee.

The remaining lawmakers include the two chairpersons on the Committees of Rules, Order and Administration of the both houses include Senator George Tengbeh and Representative J. Byron Borwne as well as Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chie, Chairman on Lands, Mines and Natural Resources.

Also on the tour, representing the Executive Branch, were Public Works Minister Gyude Moore, and the Deputy Director General for Operations of the General Service Agency (GSA), Boakai Sirleaf.

The ongoing renovation covers roofing on the Senate and House Joint Chambers, electrical and upholsteries, Plumbing, painting, and carpentry amongst others.

Meanwhile both Houses of the Legislature are expected to convene on Monday January 9 to commence work for the final Session of the 53rd Legislature.