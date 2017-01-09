Ghana: Unite for Development- - President Akufo-Addo Urges Ghanaians

press release

The 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians to be optimistic about the future and unite for the development of the country.

President Akufo-Addo said this on Saturday in his inaugural speech after he was sworn in as President at the Black Star Square in Accra.

He said being Ghanaian must mean more than the country of a person's birth or holding the republic's passport.

"Being a Ghanaian must put a certain responsibility on each of us. Calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean you have signed up for a certain definable code of conduct. Being a Ghanaian puts an obligation on each one of us to work at building a fair and prosperous nation," he added.

President Akufo-Addo promised not to let the people of Ghana down as he takes over the affairs of the state and pledged to advance his conviction with civility.

He commended ex-president Mahama's show of statesmanship when he conceded defeat and wished him and his family well.

President of Liberia and Head of ECOWAS, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a goodwill message on behalf of ECOWAS, congratulated President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana for the level of political maturity exhibited. "We applaud your long time working commitment to peace and democracy," she said.

She also congratulated ex-president Mahama for his show of statesmanship and the Electoral Commission for peaceful, fair and transparent elections.

President of Cote d'Ivoire on his part, appealed to political leaders as well as the citizenry to support President Akufo-Addo as he takes over affairs of the state. "Indeed, without democracy there is no peace and without peace there is no sustainable development," he added.

He recounted the pleasant relationship his country have had with Ghana, adding that he was pleased with what the countries had achieved together in the areas of peace and security.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)