Egypt: Eight Policemen, Five 'Terrorists' Killed in North Sinai Attacks - Interior Ministry

Cairo — Eight policemen and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks on security checkpoints in north Sinai on Monday, interior ministry said.

The ministry of interior said in a statement that 20 militants tried to storm in al-Matafi checkpoint in al-Arish using rocket-propelled grenades and a car bomb.

Security forces however were able to detonate the bomb before the car reached the checkpoint, killing five terrorists and injuring three others.

"Security also dismantled explosive devices that have been implanted at the checkpoint," the statement read.

The attack left seven policemen and one civilian killed. Six policemen and six civilians were also injured in the attack and were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The interior ministry added that another terrorist group attempted to carry out an attack at el-Masaeid checkpoint in al-Arish and fired at security who managed to force them to flee. A police conscript was killed during the attack.

Security forces are combing the area in search of the assailants. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In November, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian military checkpoint in northern Sinai that killed 12 soldiers.

Following the ouster of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officer, as well as high-ranking judges.