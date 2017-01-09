Burundi: Security Disrupted in Some Areas of Burundi

Heavy gunshots have been heard in Kanyosha neighborhood of Muha Commune in the capital Bujumbura.

"It was around 10 p.m. when we heard gunshots in Kanyosha area", said one resident of the neighborhood. Moise Nkurunziza, Deputy Spokesperson for the Burundian Police says the shootings came from the police station.

"Policemen were patrolling when they came across a group of thieves with machetes. They shot in the air to disperse them and there wasn't any damage", he said.

Beside those shootings, there have also been killings.

Charles Ndizeye, a trader in Matana Commune of Bururi southern province was killed on 8 January around 9 p.m. "He was fired six bullets and died on the spot. Investigations are ongoing to track down the criminal", said Nkurunziza.

In the early morning of the 7th January, an unknown dead body was discovered in Gihosha neighborhood of Ntahangwa Commune in the capital Bujumbura. Moise Nkurunziza said it was found in an uninhabited house. "The young man in his twenties had no mark on his body. We have no information about how he was killed. Investigations are underway to find out why he was killed and who killed him", said Nkurunziza.

The deputy spokesman for the police said another decomposing body of a man in his forties was also found in Musaga area of Muha commune in the capital Bujumbura on 7 January.

Nkurunziza also said the palms of his hands were cut and his eyes completely damaged. "His murderers might have brutally tortured him before killing him", he said.

Since Burundi has plunged into the current crisis in April 2015, some organizations reported that hundreds of people have been killed while hundreds of thousands of others fled the country.