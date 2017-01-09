9 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Releases 1,250 Cleared Boko Haram Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigeria Army on Monday said it has released 1,250 Boko Haram suspects who have been cleared of no links with insurgency.

Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the army, disclosed this when the Head of Sub Delegation of ICRC, Mr Beat Mosimann, visit him at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ezugwu said that the cleared suspects were released in about seven batches after been cleared of having no link with Boko Haram.

"We are keeping this on the regular release because the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, want us to ensure that it is only people who has contact and connection with Boko Haram that have insurgency issues to sort that should be detained so that those who do not have contact should be released.

"By the end of this January and February another batch of detainees would be cleared.

"The ICRC wants us to collaborate in the area of welfare for our detainees and we have assured them that we are going to continue doing our best interns of welfare in accordance with the international practice.

"Our approach in handling detained suspects is multi agency so what we do is that we collaborate with NGOs so that once there is gap in what we are doing they will tell us.

"In terms of feeding, we are providing solid Nigerian foods for the detainees; good food supplement that would enhance their wellbeing.

"Access to exercise and the best out of accommodation. We are hoping that things will get better in 2017."

Mosimann had earlier said that ICRC has mapped out several programmes in 2017 to assist IDPs who would soon be returning back to their respective librated communities.

"We have discussed with the army on issues of protection of especially that of the detainees which was part of our mandate to see how we can improve on that.

"It is part of our mandate, which was stipulated in Geneva convention, to assist wounded persons not just soldiers but anybody who is wounded in a conflict situation.

"Our job is purely humanitarian. The humanitarian situation had quite improved. We thank the army for supporting the people in librating their communities and ICRC will support this people to go back," said Musimann. - NAN

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri After Blasts

Maiduguri, Borno state capital, was last night rocked by multiple blasts as two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.