9 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Somalia: Amisom Admits Its Forces in Somalia Killed 25 Camels

Mogadishu — The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) admitted that its forces in Lower Shabelle region killed 25 camels on Saturday.

The Amisom spokesman Lt Colonel Joe Kibet told Somali News Network (SONNA) Sunday that militants loyal to the jihadist group Al-Shabaab ambushed Amisom troops at a place called Wareer-Maleh, near Barawe town, 200 km south of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

He added that the Islamists employed explosions in the assault against the AU peacekeepers, which lead to heavy exchange of fire. (NMG)

