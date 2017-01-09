Rwanda: PLE, O'level Exams Released

The results for the 2016 primary six and senior three national examinations were released Monday morning at the Ministry of Education.

Announced by the state minister for primary and secondary education Isaac Munyakazi, the results show that at both levels, girls outnumbered boys and show the slight improvement in performance, compared to the results of the previous year.

At the primary level, at least 85.4 per cent of the candidates passed their exams, an improvement from last year's pass rate that stood at 84.8 per cent last year.

Out of 187,139 candidates, 103,445 are girls representing 55.28 percent while 83,694 are boys representing 44.72 percent.

Among those who passed, girls represented 55.1percent while boys constitute the remaining 44.9 percent according to the results.

The results also indicate that 9,957 candidates representing 5.3%, passed in Division One as compared to 4.04% in 2015, showing an increase of 1.28 per cent from the previous year.

In O'Level, candidates who sat for exams in 2016 were 89,421 as compared to 84,868 in the previous year, and of these, over 53 percent are girls.

The general pass rate at this level was 89 percent which represent 79,655 of the total candidates across the country.

Out of those who passed, over 41,000 (52.14 percent) were girls, however, only over 9,500 candidates passed in division one.