South Africa: Matrics Who Failed 2016 Exams Get Second Chance

Matric pupils who did not pass the 2016 National Senior Certificate exams have been urged to try again by rewriting their exams through the Second Chance Matric Support Programme, the Department of Basic Education said on Monday.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the programme aims to provide support to pupils who did not meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate or the extended Senior Certificate.

"We encourage all learners who have not managed to pass Grade 12 to take advantage of this opportunity for a second chance, which could mean a second chance at a brighter future."

He said pupils wanting to take advantage of the opportunity should contact their nearest education district office before March 15 to register to write the November 2017 examinations.

The programme, which has come up with innovative ideas to assist pupils, will include face-to-face classes.

"The face-to-face classes will be available at 50 venues, mainly in rural and semi-rural areas, nationally for June and November examinations only," said Mhlanga.

Broadcasts, online course

There will be telematics broadcasts at selected schools around the country, except in Gauteng, Mhlanga said, adding that an internet broadcasting programme would be available at selected schools in the Free State

"There will be HD Open View television broadcasts on Channel 201 at 36 venues nationally or privately. There will be educational shows on DStv Channel 319, such as Mindset television broadcasts, SABC Education Geleza Nathi broadcasts are on weekdays on SABC 1 from 05:00 to 06:00 with repeats at 23:00 and SABC Education Geleza Nathi YouTube videos."

Also included in the programme will be a digital online course, which will be available all year, and is compatible with all devices.

Mhlanga said there would be no data costs for Vodacom subscribers using the Vodacom E-Learning site www.vodacom.co.za/e-school .

He said printed resources include past question papers, study tips, and maths and science textbooks which will be made available at face-to-face classes or from district offices and basic education department offices

More information about the programme is available via the link below.

http://www.education.gov.za/Curriculum/NationalSeniorCertificate(NSC)Examinations/SecondChanceProgramme/tabid/956/Default.aspx

