9 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Gunmen Ambush Children in North Darfur, Kidnap Two

Sortony — On Friday, gunmen ambushed a group of children near Sortony camp in North Darfur's, and kidnapped two of them.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a relative of the victims reported that a group of seven gunmen riding on donkeys ambushed ten children not far from the Sortony camp for the displaced on Friday afternoon.

"The children were collecting firewood near the village of Keyo, two km south-west of Sortony. When they saw the janjaweed, they started running back to the camp," he said.

"However Abdelwahid Saleh Abdelmola (8) and Abdelazim Adam Hamid (6) were not fast enough, and fell into the hands of these janjaweed. They took them with them to an unknown destination."

