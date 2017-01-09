Zimbabwe: Chaos As Pupils Head Back to School

Parents have expressed disgruntlement over what they say is gross negligence by Harare City Council and the issue of school fees at certain educational institutions today.

The Civic Grounds which are a pick-up point for pupils when schools open is a pool of mud due to the heavy rains the country is experiencing.

Speaking to the Herald Online, one parent who identified himself as Mr Siriro, urged the Harare City Council to act now as the situation at the grounds needs serious attention.

"This is a convenient place as it is spacious to accommodate a lot of buses but the major problem is that of waterlogging. We came here very early in the morning but it is almost lunch hour and the buses are still here stuck in this mire. If the city council allocates some money to develop this place they can also get revenue as I doubt if these transport operators are paying anything to do their business here.

"As you can see our children came here smartly dressed but because of these muddy conditions they are now dirty. Action should be taken now because we will continue to experience the same conditions yearly during the rainy seasons.

Meanwhile, another parent on who spoke on condition of anonymity, blasted schools for denying students access to their school buses if their fees were not fully paid.

"When we arrived here we were told that our kids will not get on the school bus if they do not have receipts to show that they have fully paid their fees. This is injustice given the fact that we are all facing cash problems in the country.

"They are demanding cash but we all know that cash is scarce and despite having huge amounts in our EcoCash accounts, still we cannot easily cash out or even buy groceries at tuck-shops. The Ministry of Education needs to act now and protect us from inconsiderate school heads," she complained.