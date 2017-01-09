9 January 2017

Liberia Government (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Sirleaf Returns Home

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has returned home from Ghana and described the inauguration of President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a reinforcement of very strong relationship between Ghana and Liberia.

She furthered that ECOWAS is closely monitoring the situation in The Gambia ahead of the planned inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow later this month. She said ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments are holding series of meetings to reach a decision on the situation amid finding solution to the political stalemate in The Gambia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader made the statement on Sunday, January 7, 2017 when she addressed journalists at the Robert International Airport (RIA) upon her arrival from Ghana where she had gone to participate in the inaugural ceremony of Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Liberian leader said ECOWAS Heads of State and Government are expected to meet shortly in Nigeria to reach a decision regarding the political crisis in The Gambia. She told reporters among other things that the planned meeting will focus primarily on updates from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and former Ghanaian President John Mahama, the two mediators involved with The Gambia's situation.

President Sirleaf also noted that ECOWAS was awaiting The Gambia's Supreme Court ruling on the matter on January 10, 2017.

President Sirleaf was met on arrival by several government officials including Hon. Sylvester Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Coordinator of the Cabinet

