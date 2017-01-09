Liberia: Gender Ministry, MCC Embark On Street Child Campaign

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) in partnership with the Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC) has embarked on a campaign to remove children involved in street selling from the streets, especially during school hours.

Making the disclosure on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" talk show Friday, MCC Mayor Clara Doe Mvogo warned that while carrying out the exercise, commuters caught purchasing from school-age kids along the road will be arrested and fined.

The Monrovia City Mayor called on employees of the MCC to get actively engaged in the exercise to ensure that the streets of Monrovia and its immediate environs are cleared of child peddlers who are the future leaders.

She disclosed that the exercise, which initially covered the Christmas season, will remain in force until the government's goal of removing school-age children from the streets to the classroom is achieved.

Meanwhile, the MCC official is warning parents and guardians involved in using their children as bread winners by sending them on the streets to sell instead of ensuring that they are in school, to desist or face the full weight of the law.