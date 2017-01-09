6 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gender Ministry, MCC Embark On Street Child Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chiedi E. Nyenmoh

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) in partnership with the Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC) has embarked on a campaign to remove children involved in street selling from the streets, especially during school hours.

Making the disclosure on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" talk show Friday, MCC Mayor Clara Doe Mvogo warned that while carrying out the exercise, commuters caught purchasing from school-age kids along the road will be arrested and fined.

The Monrovia City Mayor called on employees of the MCC to get actively engaged in the exercise to ensure that the streets of Monrovia and its immediate environs are cleared of child peddlers who are the future leaders.

She disclosed that the exercise, which initially covered the Christmas season, will remain in force until the government's goal of removing school-age children from the streets to the classroom is achieved.

Meanwhile, the MCC official is warning parents and guardians involved in using their children as bread winners by sending them on the streets to sell instead of ensuring that they are in school, to desist or face the full weight of the law.

Liberia

President Launches U.S.$10 Million Youth Opportunities Project

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf will today, January 9, launch a US$10m Youth Opportunities Project at the Paynesville… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.