6 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: LNP Raised LD$2.68 Mllion, U.S$27.1k From Ticketing in 2016 - Spokesman

By Robert Dixon

The Ticketing Section of the Liberia National Police (LNP) generated L$2,688,765 and US$27,184.50 from the issuance of tickets to traffic violators in 2016.

LNP spokesman Sam Collins, who made the disclosure in an interview with the Liberia News Agency Friday, said the monies were deposited into the Liberian government's account.

According to Collins, the issuance of tickets to traffic violators is a policy of the LNP to minimize or halt traffic violations in the country.

The LNP spokesman used the occasion to caution vehicle owners against violating traffic rules.

Collins indicated that the police will not hesitate to issue tickets to traffic violators or anyone who breaks the laws of Liberia, despite their status in society or position in government.

