Liberia: Libtelco Boss Complains 'Frontpage' Publisher to Pres. Sirleaf

The Managing Director of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO), Mr. Sebastian Muah, has denied claims by the FrontPage Africa newspaper that he owns 10 percent shares in a casino in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Mr. Muah told the Liberia News Agency (LINA) Friday that the story is the outcome of "criminal extortion" by Mr. Rodney Sieh, Publisher of the paper, which began since October 2016.

He said Mr. Sieh decided to publish the story to pre-empt an investigation into a complaint he (Muah) had filed with the office of the President of Liberia against Sieh for extortion.

He said the Justice Ministry has already written Mr. Sieh, informing him of the complaint and citing him to a meeting to begin the probe for the alleged extortion.

The FrontPage newspaper Friday published a story in which it claimed that the Libtelco boss had acquired a 10 percent stake in a casino in Bangui, the Central African Republic.

LINA has obtained copy of a letter from the Justice Ministry, dated January 5, inviting authorities of the paper for a meeting on Tuesday, January 10, relative to the extortion allegations.

In the letter, Justice Minister Frederick Doe Cherue informed the FrontPage Africa authorities that the allegation is, "indeed, a concern to the Government of Liberia in light of the portfolio that Mr. Muah occupies."

Mr. Muah today told reporters that he had sent a similar complaint to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The LIBTELCO boss said he believes that the email exchanges with Mr. Sieh "clearly show desperation on the part of Mr. Sieh to extort money from me and, thereby, becoming the subject of a another criminal law suit."

It can be recalled that former Agriculture Minister Christopher Toe sued FrontPage Africa in 2013 for libel and was awarded US$1.5 million by the Supreme Court of Liberia in the famous case.