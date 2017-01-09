Liberia: Human Resource Key to Service Delivery in Health Sector - Report

6 January 2017

Human resource for health is one of the key sector components for service delivery and health investment inputs, a Service Availability and Readiness Assessment (SARA) and Quality of Care Report conducted by the Ministry of Health has said.

According to the SARA report, though different health workers exist across the county, the core health workforce density focused on four specific cadres, including Physicians/doctors, physician assistants, nurses and midwives.

The report revealed that this density target for Liberia's core workforce done during the assessment considered 23 per 10,000 population, which is the recommended minimum World Health Organization (WHO) workforce density.

Liberia's core health workers density is 11.4 health workers per 10,000 population, which is less than half of the WHO recommendations.

"This finding is similar to the finding of health workers 2016 census that indicated a density of 11.8 per population," the report noted

It says that major disparities exist between counties with none of the counties achieving the target of 23.

According to the report, the counties with the highest number of core health workers density were Bomi and Montserrado, with 16 core health workers per 10,000 population.

It added that five counties - Grand Bassa, Nimba, Gbarpolu, Grand Kru and Maryland - had less than 10 core health workers per 10,000 population.

The report indicated that the low density per county means the few staffs available are prone to burnout and this could greatly impact negatively on quality of care and service in Liberia's health sector.

