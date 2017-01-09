Liberia: Court Sentences Man, 38, to Life for Stabbing Friend to Death

The Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of in Monrovia, Roosevelt Willie, has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for stabbing his friend to death over electricity confusion early last year.

Defendant Dominic Bility, a resident of the Johensen Waterside community, was arrested on March 3, 2016 for stabbing to death Frank Tarlue over a misunderstanding in the electricity business they operated.

The defendant and the deceased had an argument over the sale of electricity which resulted into a fist fight, leading to the stabbing of Tarlue on his neck that led to his death.

Handing down the final judgment in the case Friday, Judge Willie said his ruling was based upon careful observation of all evidence adduced during the trial, the jury's unanimous guilty verdict and the witnesses' testimony which linked the defendant to the crime.

Judge Willie stated that the Court cannot exercise justice with mercy in this case because the report from the Probation Office of the Judiciary shows that the behavior of the defendant in those communities where he used to live was unbecoming and therefore he will face the full weight of the law.

He indicated that the report also verified from interviews with members of the communities that the defendant had a criminal record prior to this incident.

Du0ring the reading of the indictment, Bility pleaded guilty and asked the court and the family of the deceased for mercy.

Meanwhile, Judge Willie has ordered the Clerk of Court to communicate with authorities of the Monrovia Central Prison to execute the order of the convict's incarceration.