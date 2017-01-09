Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Off to Ghana for Akufo-Addo's Inauguration

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has departed the country for Accra, Ghana to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo scheduled for Saturday, January 7.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader is accompanied by Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara, and Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, among others.

The release noted that while she is away, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby, will serve as Coordinator of the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and in telephone consultation the President.

President Sirleaf returns on Sunday, January 8.