Liberia: Improved Emergency Obstetric, Newborn Care Will Reduce Mortality - MoH

A Ministry of Health (MOH) report has said the improvement of emergency obstetric and newborn care will reduce the maternal and newborn mortality rates in the country.

Presently, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Liberia stands at 1,072 to 100,000 and is considered one of the highest in the world, according to the ministry's 2016 annual report released recently.

The report noted that one of the strategies to reduce maternal and new born mortality is to improve access to emergency obstetric and new born care in which complications during pregnancy and childbirth are indentified and referred to higher level, if necessary.

According to the report, the basic emergency obstetric and newborn care include parenteral administration of antibiotic, parenteral administration of oxytocic drugs and parenteral administration of anticonvulsants.

Others are assisted vaginal delivery, manual removal of placenta, manual removal of retained products and neonatal resuscitation, the report pointed out.

The report indicated that the main causes of maternal deaths are hemorrhage, hypertension and infection, among others.

The report also stated that the main causes of new born deaths are preterm birth complication and intrapartum related events.