9 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Brufut Marathon Postponed

The Brufut Marathon Association (BMA), organisers of the popular 'Brufut Half Marathon', has announced that this year's event, slated for later this month, has been postponed until further notice.

A short statement from the BMA said the decision is taken in view of the current political climate which makes it hard for athletes, organisers and sponsors to work out satisfactory preparations for the event which is the biggest road race in the country for the last 22 years.

The BMA further assured that the event would be held as soon as conditions changed. "The BMA regrets any inconvenience caused by the matter," the statement concluded.

