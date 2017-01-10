Nigeria: Buhari Sacks Heads of Nigerian Aviation Agencies

Four heads of agencies and colleges in Nigeria's aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement.

Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Emma Anasi; and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Anthony Anuforom.

Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria, Samuel Caulcrick; and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, said on Monday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack and the appointments of new chief executive officers to run the agencies.

Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new Managing Director of NAMA.

Mr. Akinkuotu was described in the statement as a seasoned transport pilot, flight and aircraft maintenance engineer, airline chief executive officer as well as a trained aviation industry regulator.

Also, Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with specialty in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.

According to the statement, Mr. Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Abuja.

Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria.

Similarly, Akinola Olateru, described as engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

Mr. Olateru is a trained air accident manager and certified safety officer with aircraft maintenance engineering licenses in Nigeria, U.S. and the United Kingdom.

(NAN)