Gambia - Govt On Standby to Evacuate Nigerians If...

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is 'on standby' to evacuate Nigerians in the Gambia if the need arises.

Following the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the country's last Presidential election, crisis may erupt in the country.

Against this backdrop, Dabiri-Erewa, while responding to a Twitter user's question stated that Nigeria was prepared to relocate its citizens should the need arise.

Daud tweeted:

@abikedabiri Pls what is the govt doing to evacuate Nigerians in Gambia? They will be target if things get out of hands. God Bless

- Daud (@Darafat710) January 9, 2017

Dabiri's responded:

Hopefully not. Optimistic in intervention of our heads of state . However, Nigeria on standby if evacuation needed https://t.co/tLLbbmIFzi

- Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 9, 2017