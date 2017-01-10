9 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Gambia - Govt On Standby to Evacuate Nigerians If...

Tagged:

Related Topics

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is 'on standby' to evacuate Nigerians in the Gambia if the need arises.

Following the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the country's last Presidential election, crisis may erupt in the country.

Against this backdrop, Dabiri-Erewa, while responding to a Twitter user's question stated that Nigeria was prepared to relocate its citizens should the need arise.

Daud tweeted:

@abikedabiri Pls what is the govt doing to evacuate Nigerians in Gambia? They will be target if things get out of hands. God Bless

- Daud (@Darafat710) January 9, 2017

Dabiri's responded:

Hopefully not. Optimistic in intervention of our heads of state . However, Nigeria on standby if evacuation needed https://t.co/tLLbbmIFzi

- Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 9, 2017

Gambia

Gambian Lawyers Accuse 'Mercenary' Nigerian Judges of Backing Jammeh

Gambian lawyers and members of the country's opposition have accused the country's leader, Yahya Jammeh, of using… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.