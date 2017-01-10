9 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

West Africa: Gambia - Buhari to Lead Ecowas Delegation for Another Meeting With Jammeh

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will on Wednesday lead two other West African presidents and other citizens to meet with Gambia's President, Yahaya Jammeh.

The proposed meeting will hold less than a month after a similar meeting.

Mr. Buhari in his capacity as mediator in chief will travel with his counterparts, Ellen Sirleaf of Liberia and Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra-Leone, as well as the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama, to the Gambia to meet with Mr. Jammeh.

Mr. Jammeh lost the December, 2016 Gambia presidential election to opposition candidate Adama Barrow.

He initially accepted defeat and congratulated Mr. Barrow but changed his mind and decided to challenge the outcome of the election.

He also vowed not to handover to the winner as expected on January 19.

A meeting of the West African regional body, ECOWAS, in Abuja in December appointed Messrs. Buhari and Mahama as negotiators.

The ECOWAS leaders met again on the sidelines of Saturday's inauguration of Ghana's newly elected president, Nana Akufor-Addo, and agreed to meet in Abuja on Monday on the invitation of President Buhari.

The outcome of the Monday meeting is what will take the presidents to Gambia on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Geofrey Onyeama, said the meeting agreed on the "determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conforms to the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia."

He said the leaders expressed particular concern at the "deteriorating situation that has been reported in respect of security in The Gambia in particular, the closure of some of the radio stations and media houses, arrests that have been taking place and also the refugee situation that is being created with the mass exodus of a large number of people to the interior and to neighbouring countries".

Mr. Onyeama said apart from the presidents, other members of the delegation to the Gambia include the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Special Representatives of United Nations, and also a Representative of the African Union.

"So, this meeting will take place in two days time on Wednesday to discuss with President Jammeh the need and the imperative to respect the constitution".

The president of Senegal, Macky Sall, also attended Monday's meeting which held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

West Africa

Kebbi Records 115 Cases of Missing Children

Kebbi State recorded 115 cases of missing children last year, the state Director of Sharia, Abubakar Muhammad Lamne has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.