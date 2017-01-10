9 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

West Africa: Buhari, Ecowas Leaders Meet to Resolve Gambia Impasse

Photo: Premium Times
Buhari hosts West African leaders.
By Tobi Soniyi

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are presently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the political impasse in The Gambia.

Buhari is the Chief Mediator while a former president of Ghana, John Mahama, is the co-Mediator appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure a peaceful transition of power from the incumbent president of the country Yahaya Jameh to Adama Barrow who won the presidential election.

Present at the meeting are the Liberian President and Chairman of ECOWAS, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and and the Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The Vice-President of Sierra Leone was expected to be at the meeting but as at the time of writing this report he was yet to arrive.

The meeting is expected to reach a resolution that will ensure a successful transition of power on January 19th from the outgoing Gambian President Jammeh who has vowed not to leave office for the winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election, Barrow.

