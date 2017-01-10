Kenya: Four Escape Death as Trailer Swerves Off Road in Kirinyaga

Four people escaped death narrowly on Monday when a trailer swerved off the road and landed into a river at Kibirigwi in Kirinyaga County.

The trailer, which was transporting maize to Nairobi lost control crashed two motorcycles before landing into River Kambiti.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, but police believe its brake failed leading to the crash.

The boda boda riders managed to jump off the motorcycles but two occupants of the trailer were trapped inside.

Motorists along the busy road jumped into action and rescued the two.

Regional Traffic Police Commander Jane Kuria said that the occupants of the trailer were in stable condition after receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karatina town.

"Luckily the only serious injuries were that of the conductor who is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition. The rest were minor injuries that were also attended to," said the police boss.

She said that investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.