Kenyatta Begins Two-Day State Visit to India

President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening left the country for a two-day state visit to India.

The visit is to reciprocate the historic State Visit made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kenya in July 2016.

During his visit, President Kenyatta will attend the inauguration of the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, as the guest of honour.

The central focus of the summit is "Sustainable Economic and Social Development". The forum brings together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academia from around the world to further the cause of development and to promote cooperation.

Besides the summit, President Kenyatta will also hold bilateral talks with both the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee among other top Indian government officials.

The main areas of the bilateral talks will include collaboration in trade, healthcare, manufacturing, security, defence and Information, communication and technology.

President Kenyatta is expected to drum up support for Kenya as an attractive destination for Indian investors especially in the area of Healthcare, a sector in which India is known for and an industry in which Kenya is keen to attract partners.

In this regard, the President will hold further bilateral meetings with chiefs of Industry from Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata (the largest manufacturer in Indian Automotive Industry) and Infosys (Global leader in Technology Services and Consulting).

During the visit, President Kenyatta is also scheduled to attend the Kenya-India Business forum, meet with Kenyans in India during a Diaspora meeting and hold a Joint Press Conference with PM Modi after the meeting between the two leaders.

The Plane carrying the President and his entourage of senior Government officials taxied off the runaway at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 10.25pm Monday.